Where do you stand on the delta-8 divide?

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has been vocal about his plans to go after delta-8 and delta-9 products in his next legislative session. These are cannabis-derived products that are currently legal in the state of Texas due to their low THC content.

Often in the form of gummies, capsules or vape cartridges, they can be used to provide a euphoric high. These products are widely accessible to anyone age 21 and older and can be purchased in dispensaries and convenience stores.

Despite the lack of research, some users claim that delta-8 helps alleviate chronic depression and pain. According to WebMD, the product has led to hundreds of people visiting the hospital with symptoms of vomiting and hallucinations. The reputation of these products varies, depending on who you ask.

Delta-8 THC products have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and according to their studies, potentially involve harmful chemicals.

Do you use delta 8 products for pain or stress relief? If marijuana were legal in Texas, would you ditch delta-8? Do you have concerns about the product and its easy accessibility?