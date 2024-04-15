How public broadcasting changed America

The seeds of public broadcasting in America were sown in the 1920s, with universities and schools experimenting with radio broadcasts. The National Association of Educational Broadcasters (NAEB), formed in 1934, played a crucial role in fostering collaboration and advocating for a dedicated public airwave space. Their efforts culminated in the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967, which established the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to financially support a non-commercial television network.

PBS, the Public Broadcasting Service, emerged in 1970, inheriting the mantle from its predecessor, the National Educational Television (NET). Unlike NET, PBS embraced a broader programming philosophy, offering educational shows like "Sesame Street" alongside documentaries and in-depth news coverage. This shift reflected a public desire for informative and enriching content beyond just formal education.

Meanwhile, public radio flourished alongside television. National Public Radio (NPR), established in 1970, became a prominent voice in news and current affairs. NPR affiliates, spread across the country, provided local news alongside nationally produced shows like "Morning Edition" and "All Things Considered," earning a reputation for balanced reporting and insightful analysis.

Today, public broadcasting remains a vital part of the American media landscape. Funded through a combination of federal grants, corporate sponsorships, and individual contributions, it offers an alternative to commercial media. Free from the pressures of advertiser ratings, NPR and PBS prioritize in-depth reporting, investigative journalism, and educational programming. This commitment to quality has made NPR a trusted source of news and information, consistently ranking high in audience trust surveys.

Public broadcasting's journey, from its educational roots to its current role as a respected news source, reflects a dedication to serving the public good. It provides a platform for diverse voices and viewpoints, enriching American discourse and fostering a more informed citizenry.

Guest:

Josh Shepperd is a professor of media studies at the University of Colorado Boulder and director of the Sound Submissions Project at the Library of Congress.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, April 15, 2024.