What you can do to save our democracy

We live in a representative democracy but who gets represented and who gets ignored?

If you want your views and values represented in the public policies that are put in place, it’s now clear you are going to have to take an active role. But how?

According to Sam Daley-Harris, folks have to take the next step beyond voting, donating to campaigns, going to marches and signing petitions. Daley-Harris has created a blueprint for making a difference.

He says individuals need to get out of their comfort zones and be meeting with a member of Congress and taking a leading role in developing public policy.

But many people don’t take that step because they see advocacy as too hard or too frustrating, too complicated, or too partisan, too dirty or too time-consuming, too ineffective or too costly.

But what if that's all wrong? What if deep engagement dissolves discouragement and can actually bring joy? What if you can become an advocate for a cause you care about— and feel fulfilled, not frustrated? And what if engaging as an advocate is essential to protecting our democracy?

In this completely revised and updated 2024 edition of Reclaiming Our Democracy: Every Citizen's Guide to Transformational Advocacy, Daley-Harris uses his decades of experience leading and coaching citizens' advocacy groups to expand that road map and create an indispensable guide to engaged citizenship.

Guest:

Sam Daley-Harris is a leader in the field of citizen advocacy. He has forty years of experience developing, implementing, and training others to use proven strategies that empower everyday people to become changemakers.

He is the author of the book Reclaiming Our Democracy.

