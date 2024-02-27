As legal battles loom, understanding IVF

In vitro fertilization, also called IVF, is a complex series of procedures that can lead to a pregnancy. It's a treatment for infertility, a condition in which you can't get pregnant after at least a year of trying for most couples. IVF also can be used to prevent passing on genetic problems to a child.

During in vitro fertilization, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab. Then a procedure is done to place one or more of the fertilized eggs, called embryos, in a uterus, which is where babies develop.

In vitro fertilization is the most effective type of fertility treatment that involves the handling of eggs or embryos and sperm. Together, this group of treatments is called assisted reproductive technology.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled last week that frozen embryos are the legal equivalent to children. This decision has forced Alabama’s largest hospital system and two other providers to pause IVF treatments.

Guests:

Dr. Francisco (Paco) Arredondo operates Pozitivf, a San Antonio-based fertility clinic. He is a pioneer on the subject and a respected expert in fertility. He served on the first team to perform an IVF procedure in Mexico in 1989.

Tasha Van Howe is the author of the book “Miss Me, Always.” It was written for anyone who has ever struggled with infertility. Van Howe shares her personal tale of tragedy and triumph which includes navigating her marriage to her high school sweetheart through years of infertility.

