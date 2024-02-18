Has driving at night become more dangerous?

As people age, their vision becomes an obstacle to driving in the dark. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, about half of all fatal crashes occur between 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Ophthalmologist Sumitra Khandelwal from the Baylor College of Medicine is working to shed light on the risks of nighttime driving.

She advises those with weak night vision to avoid driving long distances and to keep it local where speed limits are lower.

Eye doctors can examine a patient to determine if cataracts or an outdated prescription are an obstacle to operating a vehicle. Other factors like dirty windshields and dry eye are also hindrances to safety when driving.

Glares, smears and streaks on windshields are more apparent in the dark and can increase the risk of an accident.

Dry eye also leads to vision issues, so using artificial tears or prescription eye drops can help keep the eyes lubricated and decrease the impact of glares, halos and streaking.

Has driving at night become more difficult as you age? Do car headlights seem to be getting brighter? Are nighttime vision glasses legitimate?

Guest:

Dr. Sumitra Khandelwal is a Professor of Ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute and also serves as Medical Director for the Lions Eye Bank of Texas.

This interview will air on Monday, February 19, 2024.