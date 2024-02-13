From acid trips to kidnappings: A look back at this season of TPR's 'Worth Repeating'

Since the beginning of time, oral histories have sustained the communities we live in and passed on stories through the generations.

This season of TPR’s Worth Repeating has portrayed the binding power of storytelling. For some, the act of telling a story alleviates the weight of having to carry it alone — while others learn to find their voice and share their experience in a way that’s empowering to them.

Worth Repeating allows for 7 storytellers to tell their story in 7 minutes in line with the preselected theme. In this season, we’ve heard why people bailed on sketchy situations, contemplated the existence of specters, heard tales of elevated experiences, and sat back as we listened to life lessons we could all be taught.

The storytellers on Worth Repeating are everyday people with extraordinary stories. The truth of the human experience is that the more days we live, the more we acquire stories that are worth sharing with others. Whether it be tales of unimaginable loss or making light of serious situations, everyone has a story to tell.

We’ll be talking to some of the season’s most memorable storytellers as they share the process behind-the-scenes. Host Tori Pool will help us understand the rewriting and rehearsals it takes to help polish and finalize the stories we hear on the podcast.

There are only two more opportunities to catch this season of Worth Repeating’s live events. If you’ve missed the events, the Worth Repeating podcast is available for streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. After all, a story only gets forgotten the last time it is heard.

Guests:

Tori Poo l is the host of Worth Repeating and TPR’s Director of Events.

David Rubin is a storyteller from Worth Repeating’s ‘Bail’ episode.

Canela Kern is a storyteller from Worth Repeating’s ‘Specter’ episode.

Marc Smith is a storyteller from Worth Repeating’s ‘Elevated’ episode.

Ayah Hamza is a storyteller from Worth Repeating’s ‘Taught’ episode.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will air on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.