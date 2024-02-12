Ukrainian refugees still adjusting to life in San Antonio

When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, he expected to take control of the country in less than a few weeks.

He greatly miscalculated the Ukrainian nation’s response. According to a report from U.S. intelligence, the Ukraine War has cost Russia 315,000 casualties since the start of the war.

It’s also resulted in millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to neighboring countries like Poland and Romania. Some of them have ended up in San Antonio and worked to preserve their heritage and language. They’ve created the city’s first Ukrainian school and have held rallies to commemorate the lives lost in the war.

For the refugees, overcoming the language barrier and trying to find a job has proven difficult as they’re preoccupied with the safety of their loved ones back in Ukraine.

Has San Antonio done enough to help Ukrainian refugees adjust to their new life?

Guests:

Olenka Bravo is the president of the Ukrainian Homestead Project and co-founder of the first Ukrainian school in San Antonio.

Iryna Tymko is a co-founder and teacher of the first Ukrainian school in San Antonio.

This interview will air on Monday February 12, 2024.