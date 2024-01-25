Truth testing Abbott's claims about the border

The tensions on the Texas Mexico border continue to mount—straining the relationship between the state and the federal government.

Governor Greg Abbott is defying President Joe Biden and the Supreme Court over the cutting of razor wire along the Rio Grande.

Abbott is framing this as necessary and constitutional because he is defending Texas from a so-called “invasion.” And this is causing some to call for a civil war.

But is the border situation really as dire as Abbott claims?

Jenn Budd is a former senior patrol agent and senior intelligence agent with the San Diego sector of the Border Patrol.

She is the author of “Against the Wall: My Journey from Border Patrol Agent to Immigrant Rights Activist.”

