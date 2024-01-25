Paul Pressler, former Texas judge and Religious Right leader, accused of sexually assaulting men for years

Paul Pressler is a prominent figure in the Southern Baptist Convention and the Texas Republican Party.

Pressler was a key figure in the conservative resurgence of the Southern Baptist Convention, which he initiated in 1978.

He has been accused of sexual misconduct or assault by at least six men, some of whom were underage at the time of the alleged activity.

In 2017, Duane Rollins filed a lawsuit accusing 93 year-old Pressler of repeatedly sexually assaulting him from the age of 14, when Rollins was a member of Pressler's church youth group.

Two other men have come forward with allegations that Pressler sexually assaulted them when they were adults. Several other men have said that Pressler made unwanted sexual advances towards them.

There are no criminal charges and Pressler has denied all the allegations. The accusations have raised concerns about Pressler's conduct and the Southern Baptist Convention's handling of sexual abuse allegations.

Guest:

Robert Downenis a reporter for the Texas Tribune.

This interview will air on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

