Will there be accountability for Uvalde?

Last week the U.S. Justice Department released its long-awaited report on the botched police response to the tragic shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

The UCISD police and other law enforcement waited in the school hallway for over an hour while 19 students and two teachers lost their lives to the 18-year-old gunman.

The key takeaways from the 575-page report are that the victims “experienced unimaginable horror” and “witnessed unspeakable violence” as a result of the lack of courage and “cascading failures of leadership.”

Then on Friday a grand jury was chosen in Uvalde County to investigate the failures and possibly seek criminal charges for some of the officers.

The families of the victims of Uvalde have been vocal in calling for accountability and for stronger gun laws that could prevent more school mass shootings. They say the DOJ report bolsters their own views of what went wrong, and they will continue to call for action.

The report emphasizes the need for significant improvements in active shooter response protocols, communication, and leadership training for law enforcement agencies. It also highlights the importance of providing comprehensive trauma-informed support services in the aftermath of such tragedies.

In addition, the report has fueled ongoing discussions about police accountability and reform, particularly in the context of school shootings. It has also led to calls for better mental health resources and stricter gun control measures.

While the report offers valuable insights and recommendations, it cannot undo the devastating loss of life in Uvalde. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for a proactive approach to preventing and responding to mass shootings.

Guest:

Brett Cross is the father of Uziyah Garcia one of the 19 children killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Roland Gutierrez is a Texas state senator for District 19 which includes Uvalde.

Kirk Burkhalter is a professor of law at New York Law School and a retired NYPD detective.

This interview will air on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.