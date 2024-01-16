Getting Texas wildlife on camera

There was a time when the ocelot, a wild cat the size of a large tabby, roamed all over Texas. Then the ocelot was heavily trapped for fashionable fur coats and poisoned in large numbers in an attempt to control the coyote population.

At one point it was thought that the Texas ocelot was wiped out. But now they are making a comeback. Ocelots from northern Mexico migrated into Texas and helped to repopulate the native species.

The story of the ocelot is like that of other native Texas animals like the buffalo bison, the black bear and the American elk. They are reasserting themselves in the Texas landscape and enriching the state.

“Texas Wildlife: Our Future” is a new documentary produced by Ben Masters which takes the viewer on a journey across the state as Texans work to preserve habitats for bats, black bears, ocelots, and redfish.

Told through the eyes of wildlife experts, the story follows our ever-changing relationship with the natural world and showcases our ability to destroy, conserve, and recover wildlife and the habitat we mutually depend on.

Ben Masters is the executive producer of “Texas Wildlife: Our Future.” He also directed the wonderful Deep In The Heart, which aired in 2023 on KLRN and PBS stations.

“Texas Wildlife: Our Future” will airs on January 31 at 9pm central on PBS stations across Texas.

This interview will air on Monday, January 16, 2024.