Why are more people tuning out the news?

A growing number of people are actively avoiding important news stories at a time when there are critical developments in the world which are commonly communicated by the news.

Issues like the COVID pandemic, threats to America’s democracy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the loss of abortion rights and the rising cost-of-living are frequently covered in broadcast newscasts, newspapers and online, but while these stories dominate the news, audiences are shrinking.

While the majority of people surveyed consume news regularly, 38% said they often or sometimes avoid the news —up from 29% in 2017 – the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said in its 2022 annual Digital News Report. Around 36% —particularly those under 35 —say that the news lowers their mood.

Trust in news is also declining and is lowest in the United States. On average, 42% of people said they trust most news most of the time; that figure has fallen in almost half the countries in the report and risen in seven.

In a democracy it’s critical that the public be informed about civics and politics—which is one reason why the U.S. Constitution protects press freedom in the First Amendment. Does lagging interest and trust in the news indicate that there is a more serious problem in the news industry?

But is the problem the news consumers or the news itself?

Much of the news has become polarized and an echo chamber. When people feel overwhelmed or disillusioned with the news, they may become apathetic towards civic participation and the political process. This can lead to lower voter turnout, decreased community engagement, and a weakened sense of collective responsibility. Without a grounding in factual information, people are more likely to fall prey to misinformation and disinformation campaigns. This can have serious consequences, from influencing voting decisions to undermining trust in institutions and democracy itself.

Guest:

Benjamin Toff is a co-author of “Avoiding the News: Reluctant Audiences for Journalism.” He is assistant professor in the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Minnesota.

