VIA making rapid transit inroads in 2024

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio is planning to make some changes to its services in 2024, including some major inroads with the plan for Advance Rapid Transit.

VIA Rapid is a key component of the Keep SA Moving plan for transit improvements, which are supported by a one-eighth-cent sales tax that San Antonio voters approved in November 2020.

This new, modern transit system would improve public transportation, help revitalize areas within the corridors and quickly connect more people to their destinations — such as health care facilities, grocery stores, schools and workplaces.

VIA plans to break ground in mid-2024 on the Green Line, a north-south Advanced Rapid Transit (ART) route that will be mainly on San Pedro Avenue. VIA claims this expansion of service will provide riders a commuting option with speed and frequency comparable to a light rail line.

The 12-mile, north-south route, known as the Green Line, will connect the San Antonio International Airport to downtown and continue on to the Spanish Colonial missions. It’s expected to be operational by August 2027.

Plans for an east-west route, known as the Silver Line, will launch pre-construction work in 2024 to eventually break ground in 2027.

The proposed VIA Rapid Silver Line corridor would run between the area near Our Lady of the Lake University on the West Side and the Frost Bank Center on the East Side. It’s being designed to improve service for existing riders and attract new riders. The Silver Line could reduce congestion and lower greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality. Community input will help shape the final corridor.

For more information about VIA Metropolitan Transit's plans for 2024, you can visit the VIA website at https://www.viainfo.net/ or call VIA customer service at (210) 362-2322.

Guest:

Jeffrey Arndt is the president and chief 0perating officer of Via Metropolitan Transit.

This interview will air on Monday, January 8, 2024.