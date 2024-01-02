'The Bear' series actor Edwin Lee Gibson on television, theatrical career

Edwin Lee Gibson has appeared in over 100 theatrical productions and has made contributions to television and film. Most recently, the Houston native is a regular on the FX-on-Hulu show “The Bear,” which will begin production for season 3 soon.

The show depicts the high-stress nature of a restaurant and the tensions that arise between coworkers as they try to maintain a family sandwich shop.

Gibson portrays the character Ebraheim or “Ebra,” a line cook at the restaurant The Original Beef of Chicagoland. His character struggles to adjust as young chefs — played by Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri — change up the structure of the shop.

Gibson is also a theater actor with over 100 theatrical productions under his belt. His most recent theater appearance was playing the character of “Stepin Fetchit” in "Fetch Clay, Make Man," directed by Debbie Allen.

"The Bear" is expected to start production in early 2024. What questions do you have about what happens behind the scenes on the show? Do you find "The Bear" to be an accurate depiction of working in the food industry?

Edwin Lee Gibson is a theater and television actor. He portrays Ebraheim on the FX-on-Hulu show “The Bear.” He’s also been in over 100 theatrical productions.

