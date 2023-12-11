The Texas legal battle to end one woman's troubled pregnancy

A Texas woman is being prevented from receiving a legal abortion after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday halted her court approved procedure.

The woman sought to terminate her pregnancy when her doctors informed her that the fetus has a fatal diagnosis and if she carried the pregnancy to term she would likely not be able to become pregnant again.

The all-Republican elected court issued the order to stop the abortion more than 30 hours after Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two from the Dallas area, received a temporary restraining order from a lower court judge that prevents Texas from enforcing the state's ban in her case.

Texas has one of the more restrictive abortion bans in the nation but it does have an exception for preserving the life of the mother.

But that exception has been interpreted very narrowly. So much so that a separate lawsuit was recently brought by a group of Texas women who were facing pregnancy abnormalities and complication. They say they were denied abortions under the state law and they are asking the state to clarify the conditions in which medical exceptions would apply.

Although Cox was initially given permission, her case won’t shine a light of clarity on the overall question of who can get a legal abortion in Texas since the ruling applies only to Cox and no other pregnant Texas women.

Guest:

Rep. Colin Allred is the Congressman from the Texas’ 32nd Congressional District based in Dallas. He is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview was recorded on Monday, December 11, 2023.