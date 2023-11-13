The broken promise of public schools in Kensington, PA

Kensington, a neighborhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the poorest neighborhood in the poorest city in the United States. It’s been struggling with a severe drug crisis for many years. The neighborhood is home to a large open-air drug market, where users can easily buy and use heroin, fentanyl, and other dangerous substances. This has led to a high rate of overdose deaths in Kensington, as well as a host of other problems, such as homelessness, crime, sex trafficking and violence.

In recent years, there has been a number of efforts to address the crisis in Kensington. These efforts have included increased police presence, the creation of safe injection sites, and the expansion of treatment and recovery services. However, the problem remains severe, and there is no easy solution.

"Live to See the Day: Coming of Age in American Poverty" by Nikhil Goyal is a poignant and thought-provoking nonfiction book that chronicles the lives of three teenagers growing up in Kensington. Through their stories, Goyal exposes the harsh realities of poverty in America and the systemic barriers that trap individuals in a cycle of deprivation.

The book follows Ryan Rivera, a bright but troubled young man who struggles to stay on the right path amidst the rampant drug use and violence that pervade his community. It also delves into the lives of Tyree Jones, a gifted athlete grappling with the weight of family responsibility, and Maria Gonzalez, a resilient young woman striving to break free from the cycle of poverty that has ensnared her family for generations.

Goyal's writing is both intimate and insightful, weaving personal anecdotes with broader social commentary to illuminate the complex causes and consequences of poverty. He paints a vivid picture of the daily struggles faced by his subjects, from the challenges of finding affordable housing and nutritious food to the constant fear of gang violence and police brutality.

"Live to See the Day" is not merely a tale of individual hardship; it is also a powerful indictment of the social and economic policies that perpetuate poverty in America. Goyal argues that the systems in place are designed to keep marginalized communities trapped in a cycle of deprivation, and he calls for radical change to ensure that all children have the opportunity to thrive.

The book has been praised for its honesty, compassion, and willingness to confront difficult truths about American society. It is a must-read for anyone who seeks to understand the root causes of poverty and the devastating impact it has on individuals, families, and communities.

Nikhil Goyal is the author of "Live to See the Day: Coming of Age in American Poverty. He is a sociologist and policymaker who served as senior policy advisor on education and children for Chairman Senator Bernie Sanders on the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions and Committee on the Budget. He developed education, childcare, and child tax credit federal legislation as well as a tuition-free college program for incarcerated people and correctional workers in Vermont. He has appeared on CNN, Fox, and MSNBC, and written for the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Time, The Nation, and other publications. Goyal earned his B.A. at Goddard College and MPhil and PhD at the University of Cambridge. He lives in Vermont.

