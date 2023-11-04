Could the Spurs move to a new downtown arena?

The San Antonio Spurs could be planning a move to the city’s downtown. The San Antonio Express-News reports there are preliminary conversations between the Spurs and the City of San Antonio to build a billion-dollar arena on the grounds of Hemisfair where the Institute of Texan Cultures now stands.

But leaving the Bexar county-owned AT&T Center on the East Side isn’t so easily done. The NBA team has a lease that ends in 2032.

Also, bulldozing the 13-acre ITC for an arena could be problematic but manageable. It is owned by the University of Texas system which might be interested in a land swap with the city of San Antonio for city-owned land near its expanding downtown campus. The University of Texas at San Antonio has made public its plan to move or expand the ITC to a site near the Alamo.

The ITC was built as the Texas Pavilion during the 1968 world’s fair which was one of the most influential events in San Antonio’s modern history. It is one of the few remaining structures from the event and it’s considered a striking example of Brutalist architecture.

Last month UTSA released an evaluative reporton scenarios for the future of the ITC, including assessments from experts and following a one-year community engagement process.

Bringing the Spurs back to downtown is a move that would boost the hospitality industry in the city’s central business district.

Simultaneously, the Missions minor league baseball team has been shopping for a downtown location for their needed new stadium.

Guest:

Greg Jefferson, San Antonio Express-News Metro Editor.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded November 6, 2023.