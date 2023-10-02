Frontline: Astros and the cheating edge

We are told that baseball is America’s pastime and has a special connection to this country, in that it reflects our history, culture and values.

More compelling than hits, strikes and fouls, like America, baseball has a history of breaking the rules, sliding into questionable ethics, bunting on doing the right thing and outright cheating.

Every baseball team has its own cheating scandal, but it’s the Houston Astros which seems to be the most recognized for its “win at all costs” culture and its slippery methods to do so. The Astros managed to cheat their way to the 2017 World Series championship.

The sign stealing and trash can banging gave the spacemen dugout a competitive edge that sent them over ethical edge.

Frontline investigates the Astros and one of the worst scandals in modern sports history and the limited accountability of those in the clubhouse who participated in the sign stealing scheme.

Guest:

Ben Reiter is a sports reporter and author and the reporter in The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball

"The Astros Edge" Airs on Frontline on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at 7/6c:pbs.org/frontline,PBS AppYouTube

10/9c: PBS stations (check local listings),YouTube

www.facebook.com/frontline | Twitter: @frontlinepbs

Instagram: @frontlinepbs | YouTube: youtube.com/frontline

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.