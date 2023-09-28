San Antonio prepares for "Ring of Fire" eclipse in October

San Antonio is in the path of two upcoming solar eclipse events. The annular — or Ring of Fire — eclipse will take place on Oct. 14. A total solar eclipse will take place in April 2024.

During an annular eclipse, viewers will be exposed to about 5% of the sun. This is enough to cause damage if viewed with the naked eye.

The American Astronomical Society Solar Eclipse Taskforce suggests a few ways to view the eclipse safely. You can check out the organization’s website for a verified list of resourcesto prepare for the viewing.

If you own a telescope, you can purchase a telescope filter that will block out most of the light.

How are you planning to prepare for the eclipse? What questions do you have about this spectacular event?

Guest:

Angela Speck is a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She is a co-chair of the American Astronomical Society Solar Eclipse Taskforce.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, September 28, 2023.