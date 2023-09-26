The ADL tracks the rise of hate in Texas

Antisemitic attacks, white supremacist incidents and harassment of LGBTQ individuals are on the rise in Texas, according to a new report from the Anti-Defamation League.

The report, “Hate in the Lone Star State,” examines incidents between 2021 and 2023. In 2021, another ADL report ranked Texas as having the sixth most antisemitic incidents in the country. In the latest report, Texas now ranks fifth.

These Texas-based attacks rose 89% from 2021 to 2022 and are still continuing to rise.

Some of the major events and incidents the report looks at include a hostage situation at a synagogue in North Texas, anti-LGBTQ+ protests outside a drag bingo event in Katy, and the gathering of Proud Boys during the NRA National Convention in Houston.

According to the report, the ADL tracked 365 incidents in Texas, as well as 1,073 “propaganda incidents” since 2021.

One point of connection referenced in the report is the attendance of white supremacist groups at anti-LGBTQ+ protests across the state. The report lists several protests, typically organized against drag performances, which frequently draw support from neo-Nazi and fascist groups.

The organization said its Center on Extremism, which collects data on extremist incidents, found 855 incidents of white supremacist propaganda in Texas between 2021 and 2022. They said this was the highest in the nation. According to the ADL, 71% of the incidents were associated with the Patriot Front, which the ADL called a "white supremacist group."

Guest:

Jake Kurz is the Director of Strategic Communications at the Anti-Defamation League.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

