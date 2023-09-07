Fighting childhood cancer in San Antonio

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness of this devastating disease and to support the children and families who are affected by it.

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14. Each year, about 15,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer. The most common types of childhood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and brain tumors.

The good news is that the survival rates for children with cancer have been improving in recent years. Thanks to advances in research and treatment, about 80% of children with cancer now survive for at least five years.

However, there is still much work to be done. Childhood cancer is a complex disease, and there is still no cure for all types of cancer. There are also long-term side effects of cancer treatment that can affect children's physical and emotional health.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is a chance to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to support the children and families who are fighting this disease.

Gregory Aune MD, PhD is a pediatrics faculty member in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and investigator with the health science center’s Greehey Children’s Cancer Research Institute.

