Everyday someone is trying to convince you to do something that is counter to your best interests. They might be trying to get you to buy a product you don’t need. Maybe your coworker is goofing off and expects you to pick up the slack. Or perhaps a political figure is trying to trick you into a moral panic over drag queens, immigrants or library books.

These are all master manipulators looking to play you like a Stradivarius.

Our world is full of individuals who are highly skilled at stealthily pushing the buttons of other people in order to get their way at any cost. But not everyone who is manipulative is a master manipulator.

We all use manipulation in our daily lives. It’s called common courtesy, and it’s helpful to be a pleasant person in an unpleasant circumstance. However, there are people who excel at engaging in calculated behavior to advance their own endgame. They are what is known as Machiavellians or “High Machs.”

They use guilt, lies, gas lighting, sex appeal, playing the victim and even pure charisma to take advantage of their victims. To fight them off it helps to know their tricks.

Guest:

Dale Hartley is the author of Machiavellians: Gulling the Rubes - How to Handle Master Manipulators. He is a retired professor and university dean, and is a frequent contributor to Psychology Today. His blog about master manipulators is visited by thousands each week.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.