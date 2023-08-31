The rightsizing of SAISD

It’s happening all over the nation and here is San Antonio, the number of school-age children is on the decline.

And for San Antonio ISD it means the need to reduce the number of schools in the district.

They are calling it rightsizing. And the school district is undergoing a study to identify which school campuses will be closed or consolidated and which will remain and receive the students being affected. SAISD is now asking parents and community stake holders to participate in the process.

District officials say when this is done, the school district will be in a better position to serve and educate the students.

SAISD has scheduled a series of community meetings across all the district to hear directly from SAISD families.

Guest:

Patti Salzmann is the deputy superintendent for SAISD.

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

