San Antonio preps for rare double solar eclipse

In the span of just a few months San Antonio is going to be in the path of two amazing solar eclipse events.

The first one is October 14. it’s an annular or ring of fire solar eclipse. The blocking out of the sun will begin at 10:23 AM and end at 1:33 PM, lasting about three hours.

And then on April 8th, 2024, there will be a total solar eclipse in the northwestern part of San Antonio.

And there are places in the Hill Country that promise an even better and longer view of this sight.

A solar eclipse is a weird and wonderful event. It is a rare occurrence that happens when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth. This happens when the Moon is in its new moon phase and its orbit brings it close enough to the Earth to completely or partially block out the Sun.

A solar eclipse is an experience that you will never forget.

During the eclipse animals may act strangely. Some animals, such as birds, may stop singing or flying.

There is a gust of wind, and the temperature drops suddenly.

The sky may turn a strange color.

Shadow bands may appear on the ground.

To fully enjoy and get the most out of the eclipse experience, it pays off to prepare.

Are you planning to soak in the eclipse? How are you preparing? What are you expecting?

Guest:

Angela Speck is a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Texas at San Antonio. She is a co-chair of the American Astronomical Society Solar Eclipse Taskforce.

