Worth Repeating: A new book from Trinity University Press presents 40 stories from TPR's storytelling event series

Worth Repeating is Texas Public Radio's live storytelling event series. It became a TPR podcast and is now a book.

Trinity University Press and TPR have collaborated to produce Worth Repeating: San Antonio Stories, a book featuring forty narratives taken from the stage to the page.

Public radio listeners are likely familiar with the format of curated storytelling. There is the popular program, The Moth, for example. Worth Repeating is similar to that effort, but the difference is important. Worth Repeating is a reflection of San Antonio. It’s soaked in South Texas vibes, references, history and culture.

While documenting and capturing the elements of a fast-growing city like San Antonio, writers in this anthology also share life lessons.

How did Worth Repeating find its way to Texas Public Radio? What does it take to bring your story to the Worth Repeating stage?

Guests:

Paul Flahive is the Texas Public Radio award-winning accountability reporter. He has worked in public radio from Texas to Alaska. In 2015 Paul founded Worth Repeating.

Tori Pool is a Texas writer and comedian and the events manager at Texas Public Radio where she produces Worth Repeating and other community events.

Burgin Streetman is a writer and assistant director with Trinity University Press.

