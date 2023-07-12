Latinos become largest demographic in Texas but lag behind in political and economic representation

The Latino population in Texas has grown significantly in recent decades. In 1990, Latinos made up 22% of the state's population. By 2020, that number had grown to 39%. And according to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census the Latino population in Texas reached just over 40%, surpassing the white Texas population.

Latinos are now the largest minority group in Texas, and they are increasingly playing a role in shaping the state's future. However, they remain underrepresented in politics due to gerrymandering of districts, low voter turnout and target efforts to discourage voting participation.

It’s important to note that Latinos remain a minority demographic when looking at the Texas voting age population. This could account for why the state continues to under invest in public education and other public services that largely serve Latino communities across Texas.

Michael Li of the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program writes about the demographic shift and the implications for Latino political power and economic opportunity in "A Latino Milestone in Texas"

Guest: Michael Li serves as senior counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program where his work focuses on redistricting, voting rights, and elections.

