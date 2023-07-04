WBCN radio Boston was a major force in American journalism during the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement. The station's DJs played a wide variety of music that was often critical of the war and the government, and they also hosted a number of political and cultural events that helped to raise awareness of the anti-war movement.

One of the most significant ways in which WBCN impacted American journalism was by its willingness to air dissenting voices. In a time when mainstream media outlets were largely supportive of the war effort, WBCN provided a platform for those who opposed the war. This included journalists, activists, and musicians, who used the station to share their views with a wide audience.

WBCN also played a role in changing the way that journalists covered the Vietnam War. In the early years of the war, most journalists were embedded with military units and were reluctant to report anything that could be seen as critical of the war effort. However, as the war dragged on and the death toll mounted, many journalists began to question the war's justification. WBCN gave these journalists a platform to share their views, and helped to pave the way for a more critical and independent style of journalism.

The impact of WBCN on American journalism was not limited to the Vietnam War. The station's willingness to air dissenting voices and its commitment to independent reporting helped to change the way that journalists covered a range of issues, from civil rights to the environment. WBCN's legacy can still be felt today, and it continues to inspire journalists who believe in the power of independent media to hold power to account.

In 1968, WBCN hosted a benefit concert for the anti-war organization called Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). The concert featured a number of high-profile musicians, including Joan Baez, Country Joe and the Fish, and The Grateful Dead. The concert helped to raise awareness of the anti-war movement and helped to solidify WBCN's reputation as a station that was sympathetic to the anti-war cause.

In 1970, WBCN reporter Murray Weiss broke the story that the U.S. military had been using Agent Orange, a deadly herbicide, in Vietnam. Weiss's reporting helped to raise awareness of the dangers of Agent Orange and helped to galvanize public opposition to the war.

In 1971, WBCN hosted a debate between two former U.S. military officers who had become outspoken critics of the war. The debate, which was broadcast live on the radio, helped to give a platform to dissenting voices and helped to challenge the mainstream media's narrative of the war.

The political change that WBCB DJs were demanding was given a soundtrack of protest music that other stations refused to give airplay. The rock, folk, and blues songs were critical of the war and the government.

The station's influence was felt far beyond Boston, and it helped to shape the political and cultural landscape of the United States during a time of great social and political upheaval.

A PBS film tells the story of how Boston airwaves radically changed when in 1968, a Harvard Law graduate founded an underground radio station that inspired a youth-driven cultural and creative revolution.