Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer on the 88th legislative session

The Texas 88th regular legislative session was a busy one. It’s notable for what did and what didn’t pass the Republican controlled body.

The session began with a $32.7 billion surplus and a ten-gallon hat full of promises. As of yet, many of those promises have not been kept. Texas teachers were told to expect a pay increase. There was a pledge to slash property taxes. And certain lobby groups were told this was going to be the year for school vouchers, casino gambling and legal marijuana. They are all now disappointed.

Instead of dealing with many of the pressing issues, the Republican leadership was caught up in infighting over the culture war, multiple scandals and the impeachment of the state’s attorney general, Ken Paxton.

At the center of all the floor fights in the state House of Representatives was Rep Trey Martinez Fischer, the chairman of the Democratic Caucus. Martinez Fischer represents the San Antonio-based 116th District, serving since 2019. He previously held this seat from 2000 through 2017.

The conservative majority did pass bills that target transgender youth by banning puberty blockers and hormone treatments. A ban on drag shows where children are present passed. Problems with the Texas electric grid met with a bill to provide state money for loans to upgrade or build new gas-fueled power plants. Illegal voting was made a felony and the state is abandoning ERIC, a system that prevents double voting in multiple states. Diversity, equity and inclusion on public college campuses is now banned. The lawmakers passed a bill nicknamed “The Deathstar” which prevents cities from passing ordinances to regulate industries like agriculture, oil, and insurance, and others.

Many of the bills passed are on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk and are waiting to be either signed or vetoed. In Texas there is effectively no legislative veto override even though the state constitution allows for it.

What are the takeaways from the legislative session? What lessons were learned?

