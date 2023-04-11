Stay Spurs Stay : Are The Spurs getting too cozy with Austin?

Are the San Antonio Spurs getting too Austin curious?

The NBA team recently played to a sold-out crowd in Austin for two “home” games. And this is giving local spurs fans some uneasy feelings.

Many are concerned that the Spurs could be lured away up I-35 to the capital city.

NBA bylaws allow a team to play a designated home game at least 100 miles away from their home arena. The NBA considers Austin to be a part of the Spurs market.

Spurs officials have continually said on record the franchise is staying in San Antonio but is interested in expanding its footprint and fanbase throughout Central and South Texas.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 2 Justin Rodriguez said the Spurs have assured him they are rooted in San Antonio.

Guest:

Justin Rodriguez: Precinct 2 Bexar County Commissioner

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday April 11.

