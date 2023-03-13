How the end of easy money impacts you

After the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the bursting of the crypto currency bubble and the slowdown in new home sales, many are asking what’s happening to the U.S. economy.

With the rise of interest rates we are seeing the end of the age of easy money.

From PBS’s Frontline “Age of Easy Money” is a comprehensive and timely examination of how we reached this precarious moment and the role of the Federal Reserve has at the heart of America’s economy.

Age of Easy Money is a two-hour special that is a reflective look at the past decade of America’s economy, and how the Federal Reserve’s epic economic experiment to revive the economy in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis. The “easy money” policy has had far-reaching and unintended consequences – including a widening gap between Main Street and Wall Street.

From award-winning director James Jacoby — who has been reporting on tech giants' (The Facebook Dilemma, Amazon Empire) impact on big economic trends for FRONTLINE — Age of Easy Money features revealing interviews with a wide-range of economic experts and insiders, including: Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz; President & CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari; former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair; Co-Chairman of Guggenheim Securities Jim Millstein; Former Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese, and others.

How has the stimulus from the Fed and the government contributed to a rapid economic recovery? Inflation has continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades and has hit the poor and middle class the hardest.

Why do financial regulators need to use this current economic crisis to finish the work that was left incomplete after 2008?

As the Fed pulls back on its “easy money” policy, the country and the world may be entering a new economic era. What could that look like?

Frontline's Age of Easy Money airs Tuesday, March 14 8pm CT on PBS – KLRN San Antonio

Streaming at 7/6c at pbs.org/frontline & in the PBS Video App

Guest:

James Jacoby, Documentary producer, director, and correspondent for PBS Frontline

