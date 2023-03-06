During climate change the question is "What does water want?"

Increasingly severe and frequent floods and prolonged droughts are driving calls for higher levees, bigger drains, and longer aqueducts.

But as we grapple with extreme weather, a hard truth is emerging: our development, including concrete infrastructure designed to control water, is actually exacerbating the problems.

Science journalist Erica Gies explains in her new book: “Water Always Wins: Thriving in an Age of Drought and Deluge.”

She introduces us to innovators in what she calls the Slow Water movement who start by asking a revolutionary question: What does water want? Using close observation, historical research, and cutting-edge science, these experts in hydrology, restoration ecology, engineering, and urban planning are already transforming our relationship with water.

Figuring out what water wants--and accommodating its desires within our human landscapes--is now a crucial survival strategy.

By putting these new approaches to the test, innovators in the Slow Water movement are looking to reshape the future of water use and management.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, March 7.