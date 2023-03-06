A view of the news with NPR's Mara Liasson

Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the White House but first he must beat fellow Republicans for the GOP nomination. President Biden has a challenger for the Democratic nomination, but should Marianne Williamson be taken seriously? And what about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s continued demand for a “national divorce?”

NPR’s national political correspondent Mara Liasson joins us for her analysis of the biggest political stories of the day as well as her take on the role that the media is playing in covering these stories.

Liasson’s reports can be heard regularly on NPR’s award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, D.C., focusing on the White House and Congress and reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.

Each election year, Liasson provides key coverage of the candidates and issues in both presidential and congressional races. During her tenure, she has covered seven presidential elections, in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. Prior to her current assignment, Liasson was NPR’s White House correspondent for all eight years of the Clinton administration.

Liasson will be in San Antonio at Trinity University for their Policy Maker Breakfast Series.

The Policy Maker Breakfast Series began in 1981 to foster a connection between Trinity University and the San Antonio business community. It has attracted an extraordinarily diverse, intellectual, and influential audience. The series is sponsored by the Stevens Academic Enrichment Fund and the Office of Conferences and Special Programs.

For more information visit the registration website.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, March 7.