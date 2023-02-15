Does America's justice system commodify children and the poor?

"Injustice, Inc.: The Story of the Trusted System and How to Break It" by Daniel L. Hatcher is a book that exposes the dark side of the United States' child welfare system. Hatcher argues that the system, which is designed to protect vulnerable children, is often exploited by for-profit companies, who use the system to siphon off billions of dollars in public funds.

Hatcher provides numerous examples of how this exploitation takes place, from the practice of "child support intercept," which allows states to seize child support payments from parents who owe money to the state, to the use of private contractors to provide services to children in foster care.

Through interviews with those who have experienced the system first-hand, Hatcher reveals the devastating impact that the child welfare system can have on families and communities. He also provides recommendations for how the system can be reformed to better serve the needs of children and families.

Overall, "Injustice, Inc." is a powerful indictment of a system that is failing some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

