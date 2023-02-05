Frontline documentary chronicles relationship between Russia’s Putin and five U.S. presidencies

MONDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" —The one-year mark of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine comes late this month. It also marks a continuation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tense relationship with the United States and the West. During his tenure, Putin has tried to rebuild the Russian empire, and over the years he has clashed with several U.S. presidents.

How does recent U.S. history play into the war in Ukraine? What miscalculations and missteps from the past five U.S. presidential administrations enabled Russia to invade Ukraine? What is next for the war in Ukraine and the U.S.? Which U.S. president shared the most strained relationship with Putin?

“Putin and the Presidents” is available to stream on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel , at pbs.org/frontline , and in the PBS App .

Guest: Michael Kirk , producer, and director of " Putin and the Presidents " a FRONTLINE documentary

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, February 6.