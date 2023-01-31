“American Pain” explores the ‘Pain Clinic’ franchise in Florida and its downfall

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — In the late 2000s , the opioid epidemic was exacerbated by two brothers in Florida who owned and operated a franchise of pain clinics. These “Pill Mills” often ignored blatant signs that a patient was an addict, and they wrote prescriptions for high doses of opioids.

The new documentary “ American Pain ,” presented by CNN, chronicles the story and ultimate downfall of the franchise of pain clinics run by twin brothers Chris and Jeff George.

What made this enterprise successful? Was this one of the main causes of the sudden spike in opioid addiction?

Guest: Darren Foster, Emmy and Peabody award-winning director and producer. His current film is " American Pain "

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, February 1.

