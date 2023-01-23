© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Historically high rates of antisemitic incidents and conspiracies continue to rise

Published January 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
antisemetism_PEXELS_20232301
Photo by RODNAE Productions
/
https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-man-reads-the-book-to-his-daughter-6115415/

TUESDAY on "The Source" —A study conducted by the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission found that Texas has seen a steady increase in antisemitic incidents in recent years.

THGAAC prepared the study for Texas’ 88th legislature.

In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League reported that 2021 was the highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents. The ADL also believed that 2023 would see the trend continue to worsen. An initial survey showed an increase in common anti-Jewish tropes among Americans. In 2019, 11% of Americans believed in six or more anti-Jewish tropes, in 2022 it increased to 20% of Americans.

What can be done about the increase in antisemitic incidents and beliefs? What are activists in Texas doing to curb anti-Jewish rhetoric? How does social media play a factor in the rise of Jewish hate?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 24.

The Source
Stay Connected