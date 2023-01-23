Historically high rates of antisemitic incidents and conspiracies continue to rise
TUESDAY on "The Source" —A study conducted by the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission found that Texas has seen a steady increase in antisemitic incidents in recent years.
THGAAC prepared the study for Texas’ 88th legislature.
In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League reported that 2021 was the highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents. The ADL also believed that 2023 would see the trend continue to worsen. An initial survey showed an increase in common anti-Jewish tropes among Americans. In 2019, 11% of Americans believed in six or more anti-Jewish tropes, in 2022 it increased to 20% of Americans.
What can be done about the increase in antisemitic incidents and beliefs? What are activists in Texas doing to curb anti-Jewish rhetoric? How does social media play a factor in the rise of Jewish hate?
Guests:
- Joy Nathan, executive director of Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission
- Jackie Nirenberg, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Austin
- Nammie Ichilov, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio
"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.
*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 24.