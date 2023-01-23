Historically high rates of antisemitic incidents and conspiracies continue to rise

TUESDAY on "The Source" — A study conducted by the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission found that Texas has seen a steady increase in antisemitic incidents in recent years.

THGAAC prepared the study for Texas’ 88th legislature.

In 2022, the Anti-Defamation League reported that 2021 was the highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents . The ADL also believed that 2023 would see the trend continue to worsen . An initial survey showed an increase in common anti-Jewish tropes among Americans. In 2019, 11% of Americans believed in six or more anti-Jewish tropes, in 2022 it increased to 20% of Americans.

What can be done about the increase in antisemitic incidents and beliefs? What are activists in Texas doing to curb anti-Jewish rhetoric? How does social media play a factor in the rise of Jewish hate?

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 24.