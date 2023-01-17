© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Suicide rates among veterans are 1.5 times higher than the general population

Published January 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
militarysuicides_PEXELS_20230118
Photo by RODNAE Productions
/
https://www.pexels.com/photo/man-in-green-and-brown-camouflage-shirt-7468215/

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — In 2020, there were more than 6,000 United States veteran suicides. This averaged out to almost 17 people per day. Veteran suicide rates have trended downward but they still take their own lives 1.5 times higher than the general population.

What outreach programs are in place to address the staggering suicide rates? What are the warning signs veterans’ loved ones should watch for? What else can be done to curb suicide?

Guest: 

  • Dr. Jill Palmer, chief of behavioral health for Endeavors
  • Gregory Morton, Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) Veteran Services Program manager for the San Antonio Bexar County region

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet@TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 18

The Source
Stay Connected