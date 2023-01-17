Suicide rates among veterans are 1.5 times higher than the general population

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — In 2020, there were more than 6,000 United States veteran suicides . This averaged out to almost 17 people per day. Veteran suicide rates have trended downward but they still take their own lives 1.5 times higher than the general population.

What outreach programs are in place to address the staggering suicide rates? What are the warning signs veterans’ loved ones should watch for? What else can be done to curb suicide?

Guest:

Dr. Jill Palmer, chief of behavioral health for Endeavors

chief of behavioral health for Endeavors Gregory Morton, Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) Veteran Services Program manager for the San Antonio Bexar County region

