Local leaders come together to celebrate diverse voices during Dreamweek

TUESDAY on "The Source" —Dreamweek is in full swing in Alamo City. Dreamweek is a 16-day event that started in 2013 as a way to bring people together to celebrate creative and diverse voices. It also serves as a time when the community can reflect on the past year and discuss the issues that still affect society.

What events should we look forward to this year? What are the highlighted events this year?

Guest: Shokare Nakpodia, founder and CEO of DreamVoice

