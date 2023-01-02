Local historian dives into the sordid side of San Antonio in new book ‘Wicked San Antonio’

TUESDAY on "The Source" — With over 300 years under its belt, San Antonio can tell many scandalous tales. Residents of San Antonio have seen the city go through the rise and fall of gambling joints, around-the-clock saloons and other places of ill repute . Mike Cox, the author of “ Wicked San Antonio ”, dives into the past of the many misdeeds of the Alamo City.

What are the most wicked stories that this city has to offer? How do these sordid histories shape San Antonio today? Is San Antonio still a ‘wicked’ city?

Guest: Mike Cox , author of Wicked San Antonio

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, January 3.