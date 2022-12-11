Author Samuel Goodman provides a playbook of how to reverse the effects of climate change in ‘Beyond Carbon Neutral’

MONDAY on "The Source" — Since 1880, global temperatures have increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Record-high temperatures have outnumbered record-low temperatures in the United States alone. This has left many scientists to warn that the world is dangerously close to irreversible damage . Is there anything we can do before it is too late?

Samuel Goodman , in his new book “Beyond Carbon Neutral: How We Fix the Climate Crisis Now," offers a solution that will take accountability for the forthcoming actions of politicians, corporations and citizens. His goal is to get to carbon neutral , a net zero of carbon dioxide through offset of emissions, then take it one step further.

Can we get beyond carbon neutral? What would that look like? What goals can we set now that are attainable in the near future?

Guest: Samuel M. Goodman, Ph.D., author of " Beyond Carbon Neutral: How We Fix the Climate Crisis Now "

