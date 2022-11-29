What is needed for the Russia-Ukraine war to end?
WEDNESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted much longer than Russian leaders anticipated. The Russian economy is damaged, and the Russian troops report low morale. Many experts have warned that the war may just get worse for Russians, as they have no support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Although the country has sustained damage and seen incredible loss, Ukraine has been able to withstand the Russian invasion thus far. Recent attacks on energy infrastructure has created a crisis in Ukraine, and threatens to end their ability to resist more strikes.
The U.S. has pledged $53 million in aid to help Ukraine repair the electricity grid. As temperatures continue to drop, it is estimated that 3 million Ukrainians are currently without power.
Is now the time to call for peace? How will this war end? What type of support does Ukraine need?
Guest: Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation, weekly columnist for The Washington Post
