What is needed for the Russia-Ukraine war to end?

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 on "The Source" — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted much longer than Russian leaders anticipated. The Russian economy is damaged , and the Russian troops report low morale . Many experts have warned that the war may just get worse for Russians, as they have no support from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization .

Although the country has sustained damage and seen incredible loss , Ukraine has been able to withstand the Russian invasion thus far. Recent attacks on energy infrastructure has created a crisis in Ukraine, and threatens to end their ability to resist more strikes.

The U.S. has pledged $53 million in aid to help Ukraine repair the electricity grid. As temperatures continue to drop, it is estimated that 3 million Ukrainians are currently without power.

Is now the time to call for peace? How will this war end? What type of support does Ukraine need?

Guest: Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation , weekly columnist for The Washington Post

