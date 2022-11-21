Inflation costs cause an increase in food insecurity

TUESDAY at 12 on "The Source" — The Farm Bureau in a recent survey has shown that the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 20% from last year due to inflation. This is the largest increase in almost 37 years .

As pandemic relief and emergency benefits end, the need for food assistance has increased. Grocery store prices are 13% higher than last year, this has caused more people to experience food insecurity .

As we head into Thanksgiving – what is the state of hunger and nutrition in San Antonio? What can we do to help bridge the food insecurity gap? What assistance groups are available to help those in need of food?

Guest: Eric Cooper, president and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, November 22