Former Texas Senator Phil Gramm: ‘American inequality is overstated’

THURSDAY on "The Source" — In 2021, San Antonio’s poverty level hit 17% , higher than the national average which was recorded as almost 13% . Race may also play a factor in poverty, with Black and Hispanic groups seeing the largest percentages . A recent rise in poverty in older communities has also come to light, and some economists have voiced their concern and believe it may just get worse from here.

However many experts on poverty criticize that we still use methods to measure the poverty line with data developed more than 50 years ago. According to Former Texas Senator Phil Gramm in his book “ The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate ” He argues that everything you know about poverty, wealth, and the gap in between is wrong.

Does government overstate the impact of poverty? What factors should now be considered when measuring the poverty line? What are the differences between age, race and gender in people who live in the impoverished population? What gaps need to be filled to fix the wealth gap? Is there a poverty gap?

Guest: Phil Gramm, former Texas senator, American economist, and author of “ The Myth of American Inequality: How Government Biases Policy Debate ”

