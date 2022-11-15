© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Experts believe Gen Z vote kept the red wave at bay

Published November 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST
WEDNSDAY on "The Source" — The midterm elections are usually a chance for the electorate to push back against the party of the sitting president. However, the results of this year’s midterm showed differently, and many experts believe that it may due to the Gen Z vote.

Sixty-three percent of voters between the ages of 18-29 voted Democrat. This has caused some Republicans to suggest raising the age to vote to 21. Over half of those in this generation see gun violence as the biggest problem in the United States.

Generation Z — colloquially known as Gen Z — is predicted to be among the largest voting bloc by 2024.

What do the voting habits of Gen Z look like? What could they look like in two years? Was their vote the reason we didn’t see a ‘red wave’? What issues matter most to Gen Z voters?

Guests:

*This interview will be recorded on Wednsday, November 16

