Brackenridge Park’s untold history is brought to light in new book

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Many believe that Brackenridge Park was first opened at the turn of the 19th century. However Lewis Fisher’s new book “Brackenridge: San Antonio’s Acclaimed Urban Park” reveals that the history of the park as both a gathering spot and a water source predates widely held current explanations of the park’s history.

In 1899, George Brackenridge donated 199 acres of land that sat on the east bank of the San Antonio River. For more than 120 years, Brackenridge Park has since served as a place to gather. The park has expanded to nearly 400 acres and is home to a museum, a zoo, picnic areas, and the Japanese Tea Garden.

How did Brackenridge Park come to be? What is the history of Indigenous people in the area? How is the Brackenridge Conservancy working to preserve the park’s history? What traditions take place at Brackenridge?

Guests:



Lewis Fisher, author of "Brackenridge: San Antonio's Acclaimed Urban Park"

author of Nick Hollis, Brackenridge Park Conservancy board chair

Brackenridge Park Conservancy board chair Marise McDermott, president and CEO of the Witte Museum

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, November 3