Some Russian citizens oppose the war with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin

TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — Since the invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has signed measures that dole out long jail sentences for Russian citizens who oppose the war. Despite this, some citizens are still vocal in their dissent against the Ukrainian invasion . Russian opinions of the war span from undying support to abhorrence .

In February, Russian forces began to attack the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in an attempt to overthrow the government. The two countries have been at war ever since.

Have there been actions taken against Russians who oppose the war? What could happen if large numbers of Russian citizens refuse to fight? What is the majority opinion in Russia on the Russia-Ukraine war?

Guest: Gesbeen Mohammed, director of "Putin’s War at Home" a FRONTLINE documentary

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, November 1

