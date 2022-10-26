Breast cancer still one of the most common types of cancer in women

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Breast cancer is still one of the more common types of cancer women can be diagnosed with. Each year, 30% of women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Of that 30%, Black women diagnosed with breast cancer disproportionately die at a much higher rate than their white counterparts.

While still a serious diagnosis, if caught early, breast cancer survival rates continue to increase every year. Deaths due to breast cancer have dropped since 1989 and saw an overall decline in 2020 of 43%.

Treatment for breast cancer has also evolved. In a recent, small trial, some breast cancer patients could possibly even forgo surgery . Surgery often meant that the breast needed to be removed, and it left scars and often nerve pain that lasted long after.

What are the other new discoveries in breast cancer? What would this small trial mean for years to come? What new treatments are on the horizon? What is the screening process for men? What support groups are available in San Antonio?

Guests:



Deborah Mueller, M.D., professor of surgery in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, and a breast cancer survivor

professor of surgery in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio, and a breast cancer survivor Minnie Morales, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner in San Antonio, and breast cancer survivor

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, October 27

