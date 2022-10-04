© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Russia-Ukraine war at a turning point. What could the next few months look like?

Published October 4, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT
A man flashes victory sign as he walks with the Ukrainian soldiers, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 1, 2022. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — Nearly nine months ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. Russia appeared to have an advantage at first but Ukraine has held its own. Some experts believe that the war has turned in Ukraine’s favor.

In a move that’s largely been denounced and seen as an illegal seizure of land, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently annexed four regions of Ukraine. Russia’s lower house of parliament has approved the land seizure.

Russia retreated out of the Ukrainian town Lyman on Sunday, and the region was cleared of Russian troops.

How much longer will this war go on? What are the next steps in the war to achieve peace? Is there still a present danger of nuclear weapons? Should America become involved?

Guests:

  • Andrew E. Kramer, reporter covering the countries of the former Soviet Union for The New York Times
  • Yousur Al-Hlou, video journalist for The New York Times

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, October 4.

The Source
