New book warns of efforts to change the Constitution, and it also offers a way forward
Monday on "The Source" — There are still Americans who doubt the results of the 2020 election. Many Republicans and right-wing politicians want to force a second constitutional convention.
The new book "The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It" warns about the challenges facing democracy. Peter Prindiville and Russ Feingold, co-authors of the book, believe that the U.S. should evolve, and the Constitution should evolve with it.
Guests:
- Peter Prindiville, fellow at the Stanford Constitutional Law Center, co-author of "The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It"
- Russell D. Feingold, former Wisconsin U.S. Senator, president of the American Constitution Society, and co-author of "The Constitution in Jeopardy"