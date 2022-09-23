New book warns of efforts to change the Constitution, and it also offers a way forward

Monday on "The Source" — There are still Americans who doubt the results of the 2020 election . Many Republicans and right-wing politicians want to force a second constitutional convention .

The new book "The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It" warns about the challenges facing democracy. Peter Prindiville and Russ Feingold, co-authors of the book, believe that the U.S. should evolve , and the Constitution should evolve with it.

Guests:

