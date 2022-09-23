© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Ongoing maintenance on our tower may cause brief interruptions to the KSTX and KPAC broadcast signal this week. Internet streams remain unaffected.
The Source

New book warns of efforts to change the Constitution, and it also offers a way forward

Published September 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
The United States Constitution.
iStockphoto

Monday on "The Source" — There are still Americans who doubt the results of the 2020 election. Many Republicans and right-wing politicians want to force a second constitutional convention.

The new book "The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It" warns about the challenges facing democracy. Peter Prindiville and Russ Feingold, co-authors of the book, believe that the U.S. should evolve, and the Constitution should evolve with it.

Guests:

  • Peter Prindiville, fellow at the Stanford Constitutional Law Center, co-author of "The Constitution in Jeopardy: An Unprecedented Effort to Rewrite Our Fundamental Law and What We Can Do About It"
  • Russell D. Feingold, former Wisconsin U.S. Senator, president of the American Constitution Society, and co-author of "The Constitution in Jeopardy"
