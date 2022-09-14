US sees largest decrease in reading scores in 30 years, math scores see the first ever drop

WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, reading scores saw the largest drop since the 1990s, and this marks the first drop in mathematics . The decline was seen across different student groups.

Throughout the pandemic student instruction and learning varied. Some students were taught remotely, and others learned in a hybrid schedule of remote and in-person instruction.

How did Texas students measure up? How do schools plan to close the gap? What grade level was most affected by the drop?

Guest: Brian Lopez , public education reporter for The Texas Tribune

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, September 14.

