US sees largest decrease in reading scores in 30 years, math scores see the first ever drop
WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, reading scores saw the largest drop since the 1990s, and this marks the first drop in mathematics. The decline was seen across different student groups.
Throughout the pandemic student instruction and learning varied. Some students were taught remotely, and others learned in a hybrid schedule of remote and in-person instruction.
How did Texas students measure up? How do schools plan to close the gap? What grade level was most affected by the drop?
Guest: Brian Lopez, public education reporter for The Texas Tribune
